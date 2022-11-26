ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This weekend, hundreds of local small businesses will be waiting on shoppers at St. Petersburg’s Shopapalooza Festival.

The event kicks off the holiday shopping season with a free community celebration.

What You Need To Know Shopapalooza is a community event that promotes thousands of local businesses



After inflation impacts, local business owners are hoping for more support from residents



Shopapalooza spokesman Pat Largo says the event has welcomed more than 30,000 vendors previously

Kaylin Hovance is an artist who became a business owner 6 years ago. Lately, she says she’s seen the impact of inflation on her company.

“It's been a crazy year and I’m thankful to have been able to keep going," she said.

Hovance's art and homegoods business, Kay Hova Art, is one of 360 vendors at Shopapalooza and hopes the biggest small business party in the country will give her company a boost.

“The hopes are to continue to grow (the business) and for it to be a big business," she said.

Another business owner, Lori Budnik says the event is a great opportunity to establish a connection with the community and potential loyal customers.

“Having Small Business Saturday events, you get to meet the artist, you know who you are supporting," she said.

Pat Largo is the Shopapalooza spokesman and says supporting small businesses helps the local economy thrive.

"For every dollar spent locally, 70 cents goes into the community, " he said. "It’s a trickle effect."

Largo says in the past the event welcomed more than 30,000 guests at Vinoy Park. He hopes to surpass that count this year.

“Literally, some of these vendors, this weekend is their weekend where they make most of their money for the most of the year and months," he said. "That’s what's so good about Shopapalooza.”

For returning vendors and first-timers like Hovance, they hope to experience that same success this weekend.

“To have people come out for Small Business Saturday and support the local community is invaluable," she said.

The free, family-friendly community celebration includes live entertainment, more than 40 food trucks, beer and wine stations throughout the park.

Pets are allowed, but are required to be on a leash.

A free shuttle is available from the Sundial Parking garage.

The event ends on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.