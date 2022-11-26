Cybersecurity risks are associated with online shopping during the holiday shopping season. Consumers are frequently scammed by retailers sending coupons and ads by SMS or email. Instead of clicking hyperlinks, it's best to type the website directly into the browser.

“The best thing you could do if you see a link and you want to visit that website is to open your browser and type in the URL directly to it,” professor of practice and undergraduate director of cyber security David Adkins said. “This way you will actually visit their website rather than clicking on the link which may or may not be malicious."

In 2021, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud, according to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. As a best practice, it's best to use a secure method of payment when placing an order online.

“Don’t use debit cards online, instead use credit cards,” Adkins said. “A credit card is protected by law, so you can only be held liable for $50 of erroneous charges. The majority of credit card companies will never charge you that, while a debit card will direct you to your bank."

