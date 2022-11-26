Inflation didn't stop folks from hitting malls this year.

Black Friday shopping is an annual tradition for millions of Americans.

Port Jervis residents Kelly Tigue and Mari Cane started this tradition when they were just teens.

“We’ve done it since the year that we both could drive,” Cane said. “And we have gone every single year since then without missing it even during COVID.”

Tigue and Cane say that since they both spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families this is their time to spend quality time together.

“And I think what we look forward to more than anything is it's really the only day that we never felt guilty that spending together without our children,” said Cane.

According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, a record 166.3 million people are expected to go shopping this weekend. That's despite the fact that consumer prices are up 8.5% nationally.

Even with prices higher than normal, Tigue and Cane still believe they caught some great deals.

Also taking advantage of Black Friday was another shopper, Irina Natale. She woke up at the crack of dawn to take her daughters shopping.

Natale says getting in line early saved her from breaking the bank as well.

“Black Friday is a great opportunity for those families to get some good deals,” Natale said. A lot of places they like 50, 60, 70% off, you know, so this is a great way to shop.”