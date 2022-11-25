Visitors are flocking to the Space Coast for the long holiday weekend, and tourism leaders want to make sure people know the beaches are open after the latest storms.

What You Need To Know Hurricanes damaged some beach access points



Despite that, many are still open



Officials want to make sure people know they can still come

Most of the damaged beach access ramps are still closed and taped off. But there are many more still open. T​ourism officials here want to make sure people know the “Coast is Clear”.

Laura Kelley and her dad, Ralph, just got to town from Ohio to visit her brother, and before checking in to their Air B&B, they hit the sands of Satellite Beach.

“My dad is 89, and really cool, and he wanted to come to Florida,” Kelley said.

“It’s always a treat to come back to Florida, and with my son being here in Satellite Beach, made it easier to choose where we wanted to go,” her dad added.

The Space Coast Office of Tourism is working to make sure tourists like the Kelleys know that the beaches here are open through their Coast is Clear campaign. The coastline got hit with major beach erosion in some areas after Hurricane Nicole.

Officials are still urging beach-goers not to cross over the closed beach access ramps for their own safety.​

But Hurricane Ian’s trip along the Space Coast took away significant sand, and Nicole did even more damage. Officials with Brevard Natural Resources say this storm might compare to the mid-2000s hurricanes.

Hurricane damage forced officials to close many beach access points, and many remain closed.

But officials say since the Space Coast was spared from the potential disaster, now is the time to visit.

For the Kelleys, now that they’re here, the question remains what they should do with their time.

“Maybe deep sea fishing, or scuba dive?” Kelley said.