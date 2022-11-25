TEXAS — As Texans get in their Black Friday shopping, local retailers have dropped great deals that will be available on Small Business Saturday.

First surfacing in 2010, American Express introduced Small Business Saturday to influence higher sales at small businesses during the holiday season. With the U.S. Senate's passing of the resolution in 2011, it’s an annual November event that puts small businesses in the limelight to encourage people to extend more support to local shops in their area to boost their revenue.

"Consumers spent a record $23.3 billion shopping on Small Business Saturday in 2021," per Investopedia.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday emerges to counteract the disproportionate amount of business that’s extended to larger companies, and it highlights the importance smaller businesses serve to local communities.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild has 85-plus local craft breweries and retailers participating in a limited special promotion for Small Business Saturday. According to the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s website, “For the fourth year, your purchase of a limited edition artist glass at a participating location supports that small business and the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the nonprofit association advancing the Texas craft beer industry through advocacy and education.”

November 26 is Small Business Saturday; time to shop local!

November 26 is Small Business Saturday; time to shop local!

View a list of all the locations involved here.

Here are some districts around Austin, Dallas and San Antonio for all your shopping and eatery pleasures at local businesses:

Austin

South Congress Avenue

The Domain

2nd Street District

The Arboretum

San Antonio

Historic Market Square

The Shops at La Cantera

Pearl Farmers Market

Shops at River Center

Dallas

NorthPark Center

Highland Park Village

Galleria Dallas

The Shops at Parkland

Dallas Farmers Market

As you peruse your neighborhoods and local shopping districts, keep your eyes open to snatch up the best deals possible — all while putting money back into your communities.