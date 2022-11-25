In Syracuse, Destiny USA is seeing no shortage of shoppers, parking was even a struggle.

The mall is the biggest in New York state and is the eighth biggest nationwide.

People are burning off that Thanksgiving turkey with holiday shopping.

“We’re from Syracuse, you know, it’s the closest mall, so you got to come check out the deals,” shopper Nate Nesbitt said.

“First time ever doing Black Friday, first time ever in the U.S. actually,” shopper Hanna Farkouh said.

“We just came from the floor underneath and we’re trying to go up hopefully,” shopper Faith Lundgerei said. “If we find something then we’ll stop.”

With all the appealing deals, one shopper says he’s trying not to spend all his money.

”I have like some plan in mind, like what I need, what gifts I want to buy and just trying to stick with a plan,” shopper Freddy Ghrair said. “With all these offers it’s tough, you know you go to buy something and you end up with something else.”

Destiny USA has something for everyone, as four out of the six levels are dedicated to just stores.