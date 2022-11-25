With Christmas just weeks away, millions of people are making headway on their holiday shopping lists.

The three largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.

Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:

USPS

For the lower 48 states:

  • Retail ground: Dec. 17
  • First-class mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail: Dec. 19
  • Priority mail express: Dec. 23

For Alaska:

  • Retail ground: Dec. 2
  • First-class mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail express: Dec. 21

For Hawaii:

  • First-class mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority mail express: Dec. 21

UPS

  • Ground shipping: Use this calculator
  • Three-Day Select: Dec. 20
  • Second-day air: Dec. 21
  • Next-day air: Dec. 22

FedEx

  • Ground economy: Dec. 8
  • Ground contiguous, Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14
  • Express Saver: Dec. 20
  • Express 2Day: Dec. 21
  • Express SameDay: Dec. 23

