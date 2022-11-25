With Christmas just weeks away, millions of people are making headway on their holiday shopping lists.
The three largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.
Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:
For the lower 48 states:
- Retail ground: Dec. 17
- First-class mail: Dec. 17
- Priority mail: Dec. 19
- Priority mail express: Dec. 23
For Alaska:
- Retail ground: Dec. 2
- First-class mail: Dec. 17
- Priority mail: Dec. 17
- Priority mail express: Dec. 21
For Hawaii:
- First-class mail: Dec. 17
- Priority mail: Dec. 17
- Priority mail express: Dec. 21
- Ground shipping: Use this calculator
- Three-Day Select: Dec. 20
- Second-day air: Dec. 21
- Next-day air: Dec. 22
- Ground economy: Dec. 8
- Ground contiguous, Alaska and Hawaii: Dec. 14
- Express Saver: Dec. 20
- Express 2Day: Dec. 21
- Express SameDay: Dec. 23