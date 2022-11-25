APPLETON, Wis. — Business was good at ACOCA Coffee in downtown Appleton Friday morning.

General manager Nathan Milker worked at the grill, filling customer’s food orders.

“As Black Friday, what happens now is we usually catch the people who are coming back from shopping,” he said. “They want a little bit of coffee and a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the businesses out by the mall.”

ACOCA sees other spikes in business tied directly to the show schedule at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center located just across the street.

“Typically right before and after a show, we are a spot for people to come in, get drinks and maybe get a little bit of food before they go to the show,” Milker said. “[We’re also a] place, maybe to have a glass of wine out, some tapas after they are finished with watching the show.”

The PAC opened in downtown Appleton Nov. 25, 2002, when Tony Bennett took the stage in front of an audience of 1,500 people.

The opening came about a year after Maria Van Laanen joined the organization. She’s the president and CEO.

“It was a great opportunity to reinvigorate our downtown communities and give northeast Wisconsin and the state a place to gather and see exceptional live performances,” Van Laanen said of the last 20 years.

For businesses around the region, the PAC has an average annual economic impact of more than $13 million.

“That just expands when you’re bringing in shows like the Wisconsin premiere of ‘Hamilton’ or Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’” Van Laanen said. “That number just goes up.”

Aside from a bump in business, Milker said there are other benefits.

“We get to see people from all over the country,” he said. “The Broadway shows bring people in and you get to see the casts and crews for all of the shows as they come in.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, special ticket offers will be available Nov. 25-28.

Ticket buyers may take advantage of $20 tickets for performances of “Ranky Tanky,” “Ballet Hispánico,” “Tamburitzans” and “Cirque Alfonse - Animal, A Farm Story.”

Ticket buyers may also purchase individual tickets for the National Geographic Live Speaker Series before they go on sale to the general public.

Beginning on Saturday, patrons will receive a free gift when purchasing a $100 gift card in person at the ticket office during operating hours, while supplies last.