VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores.

From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.

Daytona Vintage was flooded after Hurricane Nicole causing thousands of dollars in damages. Owner Brandon Stanco hopes today will be his new beginning as he reopens his Vintage clothing store’s doors since the storm.

Stanco’s store wasn’t the only thing that was flooded - this whole area - the city’s historic district was flooded as well.

After Nicole, Stanco found flood waters damaging at least $5,000 worth of inventory.

The storm also caused some electrical damage as a surge protector caught fire impacting the register, lights and music receiver.

Stanco said the total damage Nicole caused is unclear because he hasn’t been able to find a contractor to inspect his store. He said he’s been doing whatever it takes to prevent any possible mold including spending a lot of money on fans and dehumidifiers.

Stanco said he’s been unable so far to receive any state, local or FEMA assistance so everything he’s paying for is out of pocket until that changes.

This vintage clothing store has only been open for one year but Stanco said on Black Friday last year they saw their largest number of customers and hopes to see the same today again.

Doors are set to open at 11 a.m. Friday.