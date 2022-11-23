MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media.

According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started offering in-app shopping, which has now expanded to “Live Shopping,” which allows creators and brands to sell things directly through video.

With that, it is becoming more common to run into phony products or scams.

The BBB is offering tips on how to avoid cons and have a positive shopping experience on TikTok.

Avoid impulse buys

The BBB said to take a minute to think through buying something. Some experts recommend waiting 48 hours between adding an item to your cart and checking out. Consumers can use the extra time to research the product and seller as well.

Always research the seller

Make sure the seller has plenty of account engagement, which means they have followers who comment on their posts and review their products. If the seller has a website, look for the red flags of a scam website. Consumers can also do an online search of the company name and the words “complaint” or “scam" to find any reports of suspicious behavior.

Pay attention to consumer reviews

Reviews can help you determine the quality of the product and how well the business handles customer service. Read reviews on TikTok and on the company or individual’s website before purchasing anything.

Watch out for scams

Some TikTok users have reported purchasing a product only to receive a fake one in the mail. The BBB noted grammatical errors and missing contact information could also indicate a scammer’s social media shop.

Pay by credit card

The BBB said it is easier to contest a fraudulent charge and get money back on a credit card than with a debit card.

Those interested can get more tips and learn about safe online shopping practices by visiting BBB’s online shopping page.