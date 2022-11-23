PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists.

With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year.

Peak times on Florida highways will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Peak travel times happen Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the biggest rush happening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Over the weekend, peak times will happen Friday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

AAA Motor Club Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says minimizing stress and distractions will be the key to a safe trip.

“For drivers I think it's all about minimizing stress right?" Jenkins said. "So leave early if you can. If you are in a rush then you might take some additional risks that could put you in harm's way."

FDOT has rolled back construction for the long holiday weekend to help speed the flow of traffic.

Road Rangers and The Florida Highway Patrol will be working around the clock to assist stranded travelers.

And AAA Motor Club has launched its Tow to Go program to help would-be impaired drivers get home safely.