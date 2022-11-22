MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 49 million birds have died or been killed because of the avian flu this year. Those numbers are growing close to where they reached in 2015, when the largest outbreak of bird flu killed 50.5 million birds.

Evans Family Farm in Mt. Ulla has been raising turkeys for four years. The owner and operator, Jessica Evans, says none of their turkeys have caught avian flu this year. She says it has to do with the outside environment they keep them in.

"Being outdoors is definitely healthier for their overall immune system, for their respiratory system. They get fresh air. They get UV light, and the benefits to that are not only to the turkey, but it actually changes the nutritional profile of the meat too," Evans said. "There is more vitamin A. There is a better Omega-6 to [Omega] 3 ratio in a pasture raised meat versus a confinement raised animal."

Evans says the farm has been impacted by inflation. Evans Family Farm turkeys are being sold for 10 to 15% more this year, compared to last year. Evans says it's because the cost of fuel, feed and packaging has also increased.



Nationally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys will be 23% more expensive this year.

"[We're] really not going to price gouge because of a shortage. We want to make a living, a fair and honest wage," Evans said.

Evans says Thanksgiving marks the end of the season for them, taking a break to prepare for next year.