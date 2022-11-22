MADISON, Wis. — A company that designed a Montessori toy in the Madison area is now hiring.

Figgy Co-creator Rachel Neill said she was so proud of her two-year-old adaptable and waterproof-lined play couch set.

“It started off as this idea and to watch it come and turn into something like this, it has been incredible,” the mom-of-six said about the top safety-tested and award-winning toy.

That toy is now sold on Amazon, The Tot and at another high-end retailer.

“I remember it being a pivotal moment getting into Nordstrom because that was like a store that I always kind of thought was way up here, and for them to carry Figgy is super cool and a real big validation point for us,” Neill said.

The Figgy toy’s success is part of why the Figgy Play company now needs about a dozen individuals with digital marketing, web design, manufacturing and product management skills.

“Those are kind of like our core areas and we would always love to make those connections with people,” Neill said.

She said she really hopes parents, especially busy moms, apply.

“Everybody kind of works on their own schedule, which is fantastic,” Neill said. “We have really high performers that are capable of understanding, like what needs to get done and when it needs to get done, and that allows them to have that flexibility.”

Besides the perk of flexibility, the company offers free Figgy merchandise to its employees.

You can learn more about the Wisconsin company, here.