ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The latest expansion coming to Bayfront Health is a growing trend in recent years – combining the forms of care patients can receive all under one roof.
The new facility, Bayfront Health Medical Pavilion at Institute Square, will offer a variety of care through partnerships with partnerships with the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, All Florida Orthopaedic Associates and Women’s Care.
What You Need To Know
- New Bayfront Health facility, Bayfront Health Medical Pavilion at Institute Square, planned for downtown St. Pete
- Facility will have partenerships with partnerships with the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, All Florida Orthopaedic Associates and Women’s Care
- Bayfront Health
This new facility will offer women particularly more access to a wide range of doctors working together for high-quality cancer care. It will also house a new orthopedics facility to treat everything from sports injuries to arthritis.
“The Bayfront Health Medical Pavilion – Institute Square ushers in a new era for our hospital and demonstrates our commitment in providing expanded access to high quality health care for our community,” said John Moore, president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and Senior Vice President of Orlando Health West Region.
"We continually look at the demographics and look at who is moving to our area then connect that with the potential health care needs of the population."
The four-story, 132,000-square-foot Institute Square complex will be built on Bayfront’s downtown St. Pete campus and will also include an outpatient imaging center and diagnostic laboratory services.
It is scheduled to open in late Spring of 2025.