WORCESTER, Mass. - Excitement is high for World Cup Soccer and Funky Murphy's restaurant in Worcester is opening early all this week so customers have a place to watch the games.

The Shrewsbury Street restaurant will open every day at 8 a.m., offering an Irish breakfast. It's the U.S. Men's National Team's first time playing in the World Cup since 2014.

Bartender Heather Douglas said they were busier than usual Monday afternoon for the U.S.A.'s World Cup opener against Wales.

"So far so good, I mean it’s been pretty busy so far” said Douglas. “I think the U.S. game has been our best turnout."

"We watch soccer here all the time, so it’s good that we finally get to see the American team playing” said Shrewsbury resident Mike Quirion. “We're all very happy to be here watching this."

"It's pretty neat, I mean when they just took a shot and scored about three minutes ago my daughter was jumping up and down," said Shawn Cumiskey. "She thought it was so exciting just to hear the whole bar really kind of explode, so it's pretty neat. Pretty neat to be here with the family and watch it together.

Monday's game ended in a 1-1 draw. The U.S. will play England on Friday.