WORCESTER, Mass. - The U.S. Small Business Administration hosted a small business panel discussion and networking event Monday at Clark University ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The group talked about the importance of Small Business Saturday, the annual day that aims to boost shopping, dining and entertainment at local small businesses. Mike Vlacich, regional administrator for SBA New England, said supporting local spots helps create jobs and boost the economy.

"Ninety-nine and a half percent of businesses in all of Massachusetts are small businesses," Vlacich said. "So we're here today to start Small Business Saturday Week and help small businesses throughout Massachusetts understand what resources are available to them. Certainly small businesses have challenges every day, and we want them to know that they have partners with us to help them get the resources through lending, finances and also technical assistance to help them continue to work out of this pandemic."

Reports show consumers who shopped locally on last year's Small Business Saturday spent about $20 billion.