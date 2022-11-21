PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday are all buzzwords that often equal dollar signs for different businesses.

But Small Business Saturday is often a loosely organized event. Sometimes, only one business in town will participate.

However, in Port Washington, businesses are taking a collective approach.

Stacie Cherubini owns Halo Artisan Skin Care, a business that makes handmade candles and cosmetics.

In 2021, Cherubini decided to begin an event known as the Port Washington Small Business Saturday Shop Hop.

Alongside the Port Washington Main Street association, Cherubini has brought together over a dozen different businesses to take part in the special Small Business Saturday event.

Most participating stores will hand out gift bags containing discounts. Others will give small gifts. Since she first organized the event, Cherubini has found success in bringing people together.

“I emailed everyone,” said Cherubini of the previous year. “A lot of people liked it and a lot of us went through our bags within the first hour of being open on Small Business Saturday.”

The Port Washington Small Business Saturday Shop Hop will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26.

To learn more, visit their website.