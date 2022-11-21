LEXINGTON, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many will gather with their families to eat. But for others, including those in the LGBTQ+ community, they will struggle with food insecurity.

That’s why the Lexington Pride Center is asking for more volunteers this season to help deliver food.

What You Need To Know The Lexington Pride Center needs a total of 10 volunteers for their People's Market The market has a free delivery option that serves 80 families in the pride commuinty Bryana Magee serves is the food pantry's manager Volunteers should call The Lexington Pride Center if they're interested

The center said it currently serves 80 families a week through their food pantry delivery service called the “People’s Market." Bryana Magee, the pantry's manager, said it's existed for two years. But she said the center is in need of more drivers because the demand is rising.

“We are actually one of the only food pantries in Lexington that doesn’t charge people to deliver in their homes. So we find that people who are food insecure are more often than not transportation insecure as well. So, it doesn’t necessarily serve them to come to The Lexington Pride Center physically on a certain day during a certain time,” said Magee.

Nearly 22% of people in the LGBTQ community suffer from food insecurity or poverty, according to Feeding America’s recent survey. Currently, the center has five drivers but would like to have 10 on their roster to support more families in central Kentucky.

Volunteer drivers would be expected to dedicate an hour between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday of every week with five to nine stops. Each family receives fresh meat, fruit, vegetables and snacks.

The Lexington Pride Center will take food donations during their regular business hours. If you’d like to volunteer your time to help families in need you can call their center at (859) 253-3233 and ask for Magee.