Earnest Flowers, who owns a small independent organic grocery store in St. Albans called Earnest Foods, has been getting sticker shock.

Flowers opened his store last November, inspired to bring healthy food options to his community in Southeast Queens — an area characterized as a “food swamp” by public health officials because fast food restaurants outnumber supermarkets five to one.

"Initially, we tried to get more healthy types stores in our area, like the Trader Joe's, the Whole Foods," he said. "We were unsuccessful in doing that. So we said, you know what, we'll start our own."

What You Need To Know Earnest Flowers, who owns a small independent grocery store in Southeast Queens, says inflation has cut into his profits



He says many of his customers are opting to buy chickens instead of turkeys this year



He says the price of organic turkeys is up 15% this year



According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of dinner for a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is up 20% this year

The store has been a welcome addition to the community. But Flowers is concerned about rising prices — especially heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

"The market has been fluctuating violently, and of course, inflation is the culprit. So we've seen things like our avocados and tomatoes go up 10%, 15%, 20%," he said. “Our organic turkeys are up about 15% from last year as well."



According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of dinner for a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is up 20% this year — at $64.05 versus $53.31.



The survey found the cost of a turkey alone is up about 21%. Consumer experts say its being fueled by increased costs across the board.

"They're also experiencing elevated gas prices and higher labor costs, and sometimes ingredient costs and packaging costs. And all of these things can add up to make it more expensive to actually make the products that we see at the grocery store," said Emily Moquin, the food and beverage analyst for Morning Consult.



Flowers said that’s led some of his customers to serve a different bird this year.

“We have many families forgoing the turkey because of the price — and they’re preordering chickens,” he said.



Regular customer Lisa Wade isn’t planning on changing her menu, but she will have fewer mouths to feed this year.



"It's smaller. It's going to be very intimate. Everybody will have to get tested before they come, and that's how we're going to do it right now,” said Wade, an Addisleigh Park resident.



Flowers said he’s finding creative ways to keep costs down too, like suggesting customers preorder their turkeys. He said he’ll continue doing what he can to help them save — grateful for their loyalty after only one year in business.



"There is a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

