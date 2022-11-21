LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Jennifer Klemke said she always delivers on what she promises. It’s the reason she’s committed to filling more than 2,500 Thanksgiving pie orders this week.

Klemke owns Lake Geneva Pie Company. She said she and the staff have been working overtime to make sure everything gets done on time.

“My 20 hour people are working 30, 40 hour are working 50, and I am working 70,” said Klemke.

Klemke said it has been tougher to find both temporary and year-round staff this year. In order to keep up with Thanksgiving and Christmas season orders, she said she needs to bring in several people on a short-term basis.

The staffing shortage has forced Klemke to scale back on her production.

“We had to minimize our menu a lot,” said Klemke. “We cut back on certain pies. We didn’t make any cream pies for Thanksgiving this year just because I need one person to sit here all day and make creams. It just is really hard.”

Even before the holidays began, Klemke reduced the hours the bakery was open in order to give staff a break. Now at the holidays, predicting staff has been challenging. That’s why she’s taking any additional help that’s offered.

“I predicted what we knew we had with staffing, what I knew we could do, and then all the sudden someone calls, like one of our college students, and says, ‘oh I will be back on Tuesday,’” said Klemke. “Great! Add them to the list. We add more.”

While it has meant working extra hours, Klemke said she’s confident orders will be ready on time and that she’s grateful the demand for pies this holiday season has been strong. ​