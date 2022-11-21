SHREWSBURY, Mass. - The first step in getting a package to its final destination in time for the holidays starts at the UPS Worcester Hub in Shrewsbury.



"The trailers come in from all over, from upstate northeast I'll say," UPS employee Matt Dinderski said. "Those packages are unloaded by our unloaders and sorted to the different areas of the facility."

What You Need To Know The UPS Worcester Hub is already processing more packages and making more deliveries ahead of the holidays



At the state's oldest UPS warehouse, it's the employees who make sure packages are heading in the right direction Everything from processing to pre-load to the delivery plays a crucial role in getting packages to their final destinations



The warehouse processes the most packages per square foot compared to some of UPS's other facilities

The UPS Worcester Hub is already processing more packages and making more deliveries ahead of the holidays. At the state's oldest UPS warehouse, there's one constant keeping packages in the right direction.

"There's a lot of little things that need to happen, to get that package to the right spot," Dinderski said. "Without all our employees that work hard, every single day, we couldn't make that happen."

Each package they get follows the same formula. There's people double-checking the work, like Dominic Hadaway, who is in charge of making sure each truck is loaded perfectly so all drivers have to do is grab and go.

"Right here, I got 14-44 on all three boxes," Hadaway said. "This loader, loaded this really good. So that way when the driver comes in, he or she is just grabbing all three of these, taking them out and putting them on the dolly and going about the delivery."

Pre-load is even more critical during the months of giving.



"It's hard work, it's heavy lifting," Hadaway said. "The last thing you want to do is have something on here that is not supposed to be here."

Once a package is loaded and ready to go on the truck, it's now in the hands of drivers like Meagan Auben.

"Packages and stops obviously change from route, to day, everything is different," Auben said.

But, from point A to the final miles before your package is at your doorstop, the reaction from a happy customer always feels the same.

"You get the really, really nice people, that are grateful and they are happy," Auben said. "It's good to put a smile on people's faces."