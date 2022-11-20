What has been staple for three decades is no longer. Sunday, Great Northern Mall in Clay will close its doors for the last time, after 34 years.



“I think it’s very very sad. I was telling you, this place used to hop. At Christmas time all the stores were decorated, they had the Santa for the kids. They had the pipeton music. Everybody would come here and it was just the place to be," said Bob Riggio, a Great Northern shopper.

Riggio says it’s unfortunate that he won’t be able to spend anymore holidays at the mall.

"I kind of wonder why you gotta tear it all down rather than just use what you have and refurbish it," said shopper Carlton Hase.

For years, the mall has been losing tenants and is behind on close to $3 million in taxes and another million in penalties. Mike Kohan, who owns Kohan Investment Group, has a purchase agreement of more than $9.5 million for the property that is from Guy Hart, the managing partner for the Hart-Lyman Companies. The plan is to create an urban living environment that will be geared toward larger, national tenants.

“It’s an unfortunate day. I wish that other things were done to advert this or should have ben done to advert this but unfortunately we’re having to deal with the cards we’re dealt with," said Noal White, owner of the CNY Mac Store, which has been in the mall for the last five years.

White was 11-years-old when the mall opened and now he says it’s the end of an era.

“It’s sad to see another thing a part of Central New York go to the waste side and unfortunately be neglected," said White.

Hart has plans to invest more than $250 million dollars and wants to start renovations in 2023.