RALEIGH, N.C. — The holidays are one of the busiest times for theft and scamming because more people are spending money, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says.

The BBB of Eastern North Carolina warns job seekers that some opportunities are not as good as they seem.

Employment scams can happen online, or when scammers make contact directly via email or text message to offer a job that sounds too good to be true



According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans were scammed out of $68 million due to fake business and job opportunities in the first quarter of this year

Employment scams work in many ways.

“We see two main avenues that people take when it comes to these scams. The first being online - they just look like any other offer you’ll see for a job on LinkedIn or Indeed and they try to make these offers sound very good with good pay," said Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina.

Experts say another main avenue is when scammers make contact directly via email or text message and offer a really good sounding job without an interview.

Although employment scams were a problem before the pandemic, they rose in 2020.

Tips to avoid holiday job scams (BBB)

Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job. Beware of businesses that ask applicants to pay for job supplies, application, or training fees. These expenses are the employer's responsibility — and asking for money is a big red flag that something is wrong.

Be wary of job offers that don't require an interview. Even during the peak hiring season, reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview (on the phone or in person) or is offered only via the internet, question the company's hiring practices and do a little more digging.

Be wary of big money for small jobs. If an employer is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, or answering phones, this is a red flag. These too-good-to-be-true offers are an attempt to steal your personal information from a fake job application and can cause problems for you for a long time.