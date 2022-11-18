NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Although Texas is home to Buc-ee's , the chain expanded to Tennessee last year with its biggest store yet. The New Braunfels store is the biggest location in Texas for just a little while longer.

The King family lives in San Antonio, but made a stop in New Braunfels at the largest Buc-ee's in Texas.

“My friends told me about it and I brought her here,” John King said. “And the rest is history. Buc-ee's is a part of the family.”

John and Bernell aren’t native Texans, but moved here a few months ago. So they’re still learning the ropes.

“Five months? Yes, five months,” Bernell King replied. “And you’ve only been to Buc-ee's twice? Yes.”

He’s from the East Coast and she’s Hawaiian. So coming to Buc-ee's is a new experience for the couple.

“I’m at Buc-ee's, of course,” Bernell said. “When you come to Texas you have to come to Buc-ee's.”

The title of "world’s largest convenience store" will soon return to the Lone Star State as Buc-ee's replaces its flagship store in Luling.

“'Cause everything’s bigger in Texas,” Bernell said. “That’s what I’ve learned.”

The two are like two kids in a candy store; Bernell is buying souvenirs to send home to Hawaii.

“A big super store we just walked into,” Bernell said. “The cute little beaver and you see all these happy people walking out with good looking food.”

They're spreading love the Texas way.

“We love Buc-ee's ,” John said.