WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses.

Ed Russo, owner of Lock 50 and Russo Italian Restaurant, believes there's no need to panic.

"One in five restaurants make it, four fail, so you're going to see this change," Russo said. "I honestly feel that where the restaurants are leaving, other than the ones that have been sold for development purposes, you will see new eateries going in."

But as Canal District restaurants like Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and Taphouse prepare to close their kitchens for good, people are looking for answers. Acting City Manager Eric Batista said there isn't a one-size-fits all explanation.

"There's many factors and many variables that are impacting our businesses, from the pandemic to the labor market to prices going up, to even trying to secure wait staff," Batista said. "Even the idea of delivery services, whether it's GrubHub or DoorDash."

When Polar Park opened last year, it represented an opportunity for restaurants in the Canal District to reach thousands of new customers, but Holy Cross economics professor Victor Matheson believes it hasn't exactly worked out that way.

"The reason is, a modern ballpark like Polar Park is a great kind of city within itself," Matheson said. "It's got 10 different restaurants in there, which means that a person going to the ballpark doesn't necessarily end up going to Urban Smokestack or Worcester Public Market after the game, because there's so many good offerings within the walls of the ballpark."

There have also been concerns about parking, but people several people Spectrum News spoke with said the issue hasn't been a lack of nearby lots, it's the perception that the area is too much of a hassle to navigate when there's a game going on.

"We know that crowds and congestion cause problems," Matheson said. "As a matter of fact, we knew this all the way back in the days of Yogi Berra, who said 'No one goes there anymore, it's too crowded.' Having so many people in the area actually makes it harder to attract customers."

While it may be a period of uncertainty, restaurant owners who have managed to roll with the punches like Jean-Luc Wittner of Suzette Creperie & Cafe believe stability is coming.

"We have those difficulties, and the environment, meaning the ballpark and whatever the city does here, is a moving environment," Wittner said. "So we are in that transition, hopefully for a better future, and I still think that."