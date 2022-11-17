ORLANDO, Fla. — The housing crisis for many Central Floridians looks like this: rising rent, multiple roommates, nowhere else that’s affordable to go.

And because of that, Orange County commissioners started the saga of rent control debate.

There’s been so much talk over how to keep prices down, including a question put to voters on the ballot last week.

But the court challenges began even before residents cast their ballots, and the votes weren’t certified and the discussion on what to do next comes Thursday.

Even though voters said yes to limiting how much landlords can raise the rate.

A challenge halted that.

And the county could decide to appeal the latest ruling.

When voters spoke, they said it: 58.8 percent did give rent control the thumbs up. But it doesn’t take effect because it’s tied-up in court as landlords and other groups have challenged it.

The groups supporting tenants want to see commissioners fight further. Those like Florida Rising say “housing justice is a right” and want their elected leaders to go to battle.

If this does become a lengthy court battle, it could cost taxpayer dollars to keep at it. So that’s something leaders will consider.

This special meeting is going to happen behind closed doors. By law though, any vote must be done publicly. So they will talk privately, but citizens get to watch any vote that happens.

Still, groups plan to show up outside the chambers this morning. Supporters of the proposed rent cap are expected to be on-hand here – hoping to learn if the latest ruling will be challenged.

The ordinance voters weighed-in on focused on limiting landlords from raising rent more than the rate of inflation. That would apply only to multi-family buildings with four or more units.