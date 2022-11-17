House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday announced that she would not seek reelection as leader of her party in the chamber next Congress, bringing to an end a historic term in a role she held for nearly two decades.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle reacted to Pelosi’s announcement – including President Joe Biden, who issued a lengthy statement in which he called Pelosi “the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history”



Many who sent their warm wishes to Pelosi have similarly served in their offices for decades – like fellow House Democratic leader Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who was first elected to his seat in 1993; Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987

"The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I greatly respect, and I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility," Pelosi said in her announcement on the House floor, a speech that came less than a month after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked inside their San Francisco home.

“We're all grateful for all the prayers and well wishes as he continues his recovery,” Pelosi said to those assembled and listening remotely. “Thank you so much."

Pelosi assured her fellow lawmakers and constituents that she will remain in Congress to serve the people of San Francisco.

“There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world,” Biden wrote, recalling his time serving alongside Pelosi first as a senator, then as vice president and, finally, as president. “In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

The president thanked Pelosi for helping spearhead the passage of his key legislative priorities through the House of Representatives, a slate of bills that included the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“With her leading the way, you never worry about whether a bill will pass. If she says she has the votes, she has the votes,” Biden added. “Every time.”

In a separate statement, vice president Kamala Harris – who is currently overseas trip in Thailand – shared a photo of her and Pelosi at Biden's first State of the Union address, writing in part: "Our entire nation is forever grateful for your leadership."

Other members of the Biden administration also reacted to Pelosi’s announcement, including transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who thanked the Speaker for her “brilliant and historic leadership, advancing and passing legislation that will make America a better place to live for generations to come.”

“There will never be another Speaker like Nancy Pelosi,” wrote White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “Her legacy uniting Congress behind bills that worked to deliver for the American people is unmatched."

Neera Tanden, a senior adviser and staff secretary to President Joe Biden, wrote that it is hard to describe Pelosi’s “example of women’s leadership, not just in America but around the world.”

“Millions of people have health care today because [Speaker Pelosi] found a way to pass the ACA when many people thought it was in tatters,” Tanden continued. “Truly one of the greatest acts of legislative leadership in history and just feel lucky to be a witness.”

Dozens of Pelosi’s House colleagues issued statements reflecting on her barrier-breaking time in office.

Speaking to Spectrum News just after Pelosi’s floor speech, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said he is a “huge admirer of [Pelosi] on so many levels,” adding of her ending tenure: “This is obviously a big moment but, you know, I gotta be honest with you – there's part of me that understands that decision, but there's another part of me that is kind of sad because I think she's been such an extraordinary leader.”

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., told Spectrum News while Pelosi will still serve in Congress, his state will be “losing a huge, huge advocate” when she steps down as leader, adding: “We’re the most dynamic of all the state economies out there, and Speaker Pelosi certainly always made sure that California was well taken care of.

“It's gonna be incumbent on this entire delegation to pull together to try and step into the breach,” he added.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is widely expected to seek to replace Pelosi as the Democratic leader in the House, praised Pelosi’s “historic ascension” to the position, adding that the country “is unquestionably better off for her extraordinary leadership.”

“The Speaker often reminds us that our diversity is our strength. I know we will draw on that wisdom often as we come together as a Caucus to begin a new chapter, reflecting the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the people we represent,” he added. “May we undertake that journey with the solemnity, prayerfulness and tenacity that Speaker Pelosi has brought to each and every day of her tenure.”

And in another, shorter statement shared to social media, Jeffries referred to Pelosi as the “G.O.A.T,” an acronym that stands for “greatest of all time.”

“It has been a great privilege and high honor to serve in the House and its leadership alongside [Pelosi],” Clyburn, who is also the House Majority whip, wrote in a statement. “As a historic leader, she has met the challenges of guiding this body through the best and worst of times.”

Clyburn also made clear that he hopes, with Pelosi stepping down from her top role, that the new leadership includes the likes of Jeffries as well as Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., saying he looks forward to “doing whatever I can to assist our new generation of Democratic Leaders.”

In his own response, Aguilar said: “Thank you, Madam Speaker, for your leadership and your tireless advocacy for our state.”

Clark, the other House leadership candidate mentioned by Clyburn, said Pelosi is “an icon who has guided our nation to become a more perfect union,” adding in part: “She has led with purpose, strength, and patriotism, and her dedication to our country and Constitution is unsurpassed.”

“I, like so many in Congress, am lucky to call Speaker Pelosi a friend and mentor,” Clark continued. “Her legacy will continue to guide us, and her achievements will continue to inspire women and girls around the world. I am profoundly grateful for her unparalleled service to progress and our country.”

Speaker Pelosi is an icon who has guided our nation to become a more perfect union. Her legacy will continue to guide us & her achievements will continue to inspire women & girls around the world. I am profoundly grateful for her unparalleled service to progress & our country. pic.twitter.com/2zt2GxKowm — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 17, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., shared a photo of his daughter meeting Pelosi to social media, writing: “My daughter and every little girl like her has countless more opportunities today than girls before them because [Pelosi] served.”

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif, who is currently locked in a tense re-election battle with challenger Scott Baugh, called Pelosi a “trailblazer,” adding: “A fierce advocate for California and our entire country, she was fearless in the face of impeachments and insurrection. Her legacy will live on with our next generation of leaders.”

Newly-elected Democrat Maxwell Frost, who will represent Florida in the next Congress and will be the first member of Generation Z to serve in the House, said he is “honored to serve” alongside Pelosi, thanking her for her “dedication, creativity, and leadership that has guided [House Democrats] through thick and thin.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said history will remember Pelosi as a “uniquely consequential figure whose fierce leadership fundamentally shaped the future of America for the better.”

“She is an institution all on her own,” Connolly added alongside a photo of himself and Pelosi. “The Congress, and the country, owe her an extraordinary debt of gratitude.”

Senators too cheered Pelosi’s historic term as leader of the Democrats in their sister chamber. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shared an image of the two lawmakers celebrating together, simply thanking Pelosi for her leadership.

“Few leaders in American history have been as effective, as driven, and as successful as [Speaker Pelosi] —the first woman ever to serve as Speaker,” Schumer wrote in a later message. “She has transformed practically every corner of American politics and has unquestionably made America a better, stronger, fairer nation.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., shared a series of messages to his social media account, the first of which read: “History will remember the wise and masterful [Speaker Pelosi] as one of the most effective legislators Congress has ever seen. Thank you, Madame Speaker.”

In a subsequent tweet, Whitehouse shared a signed and framed photograph showing Pelosi wagging her finger at former President Donald Trump during a White House meeting, writing: “She may be stepping down but the picture stays.”

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said “our nation and the pillars of our democracy are more resilient and secure” thanks to Pelosi’s “tireless service,” adding: “I look forward to continue working with my friend and colleague from California, and to witnessing her profound legacy in action for years to come.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., similarly commended Pelosi on her “remarkable, historic, trailblazing career,” saying she is a “patriot who will go down in history as one of the most effective and consequential lawmakers of this or any other era.”

“While there will be many more women who lead the U.S. House of Representatives in the future, Nancy Pelosi will always be the first Madame Speaker,” Reed continued. “She broke that barrier and leaves a legacy of service, principled leadership, and immense contribution to the nation.”

Sen. Michael Bennett, D-Colo., said Pelosi has for decades served “as a dedicated public servant, master legislator, and historic Speaker of the House.”

“She wasn’t in this for herself or for the power — she was in it to make America a better place, especially for our children,” he continued, adding: “Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said while the impact of Pelosi’s leadership is “immeasurable,” she “has always fought for the American people.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who reliably supports more liberal-leaning policies than Pelosi, said the latter “delivered for the people as one of the most effective leaders in Congress” on topics ranging from climate change to health care.

“Americans are better off thanks to her barrier-breaking leadership,” Warren added.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., shared a photo of himself and Pelosi seated on a couch locked in a discussion, writing: "America is better because Nancy Pelosi chose to serve."

"I am so grateful for her friendship and leadership," Booker added.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., shared a lengthy tribute to Pelosi, recounting how the Democrat "wasn't afraid to take chances," including particularly when he himself "was a long shot candidate - running against a 24-year incumbent Republican."

Murphy then went on to tell the story of how, as he put it, Pelosi "single handedly save(d) health care for 20 million Americans."

It was at the first Democratic caucus meeting after Scott Brown won the special Senate election in Massachusetts," Murphy said, recalling the 2010 special election that ultimately gave Republicans 41 seats in the Senate, enough to hold a filibuster and jeopardizing the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. Pelosi sat at the front of the room in the basement of the Capitol, and she listened politely to the calls for retreat. Even some of her most loyal progressive allies were begging her to ditch the ACA in the name of political expediency," Murphy wrote. "And then, when everyone had spoken, she picked up a handheld microphone. I expected her to give into the calls to give up. But she didn't. She did exactly the opposite."

"She told us that it was time for us to stiffen our spines and march forward. She told us the country was counting on us. I watched her single handedly WILL the caucus to act. I watched her mettle change the entire mood of the room," Murphy continued. "When she was done, no one challenged her."

A small handful of Republican lawmakers, both past and present, reacted to news of Pelosi’s announcement, though reaction was far from uniform. A number of reporters noted that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who serves as House Minority Whip and will soon be Majority Leader, was among the only Republican leaders present during Pelosi’s speech on the House floor.

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan shared a statement on social media in which he wrote: “I tip my cap as I welcome [Speaker Pelosi] to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who will become House Speaker during the 118th Congress when Republicans retake the majority, told reporters he did not attend Pelosi’s speech on Thursday, as he was busy and had meetings.

At least one member of the Republican caucus celebrated Pelosi’s announcement when Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote on social media: “The Pelosi era is over. Good riddance!”

Still, support and adulation for Pelosi’s service extended far beyond Washington, D.C., with international political figures and even some in the entertainment industry praising her historic role.

Former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton offered a simple message to Pelosi on Twitter, sharing a photo of the two women in an embrace alongside the words: “The best to ever do it. Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

Al Gore, former vice president and candidate for president who now works as a climate activist, wrote Pelosi has been the “greatest, most effective Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in American history,” going on to thank her for her “dedicated service and leadership.”

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, thanked Pelosi for “being a role-model not only to the American people, but to women in politics across the world.”

“You always showed dignity, strength & relentlessness,” Metsola added. “You have always been a true friend of Europe. The people of Europe are grateful.”

Maria Shriver, a former journalist who was married to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, offered Pelosi a digital standing ovation, saying she has “served her country so well and she deserves all of our gratitude.”

“What a career and what a life,” Shriver added. “A mother, a wife, a grandmother, a historic public servant.”

Actor George Takei, best known for his appearances in the “Star Trek” franchise, wrote that Pelosi has “been an incredible Speaker for the Democrats, overseeing the most consequential legislative session in decades.”

“Her decision to step back from leadership, especially given the attack on her husband, is quite understandable,” Takei added. “I salute her. She is without parallel.”