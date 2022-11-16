TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize.

The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends.

What You Need To Know



Tampa International Airport Master Plan

A 2022 Master Plan update meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement located at 355 4th St. N in St. Petersburg. Those who cannot attend are invited to join virtually.

There, airport officials will share details about industry projections and updates on expansion plans. Attendees will have the chance to give feedback and ask questions.

A new terminal, Airside D, is coming to @FlyTPA ✈️

Plus a lot of new technology including biometric gate checks and automated bag processing. Details and an update on the airport's master plan will be revealed in a meeting tonight @BN9 pic.twitter.com/FS1up3NvGe — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) November 16, 2022

“Community outreach and community feedback is really important to our organization. So when we have the opportunity to come out into the community and present an update on the airport, we want feedback. We want to hear from you. That’s part of our job of feeling fully transparent,” said Jeff Siddle, Vice President of Planning for Tampa International Airport.

Expansion plans include a new terminal, Airside D. It will be the airport’s first new terminal in nearly 20 years and include 16 additional gates bringing the total to 72.

The 2022 Master Plan Update will also assess the capacity of the Airport’s existing airfield and determine if additional runway capacity may be needed within the 20-year planning horizon. (TPA rendering)

Plans for Airside D include an outdoor terrace and a big focus on technology with updated security screening, biometric gate checks and automated bag processing.

“The Airside D program will be all about automation and technology,” Siddle said. “We’re excited about taking on and learning about the new trends. Our consultants have helped us understand what those new trends are in the industry and how those new trends will be adopted in the Airside D program.”

The new terminal is slated to open in 2027. ​