MAALAEA, Hawaii — The Maui County Council’s Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will consider a resolution and bill for a zoning change that would allow for the construction of a marine conservation and research center in Maalaea at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

Resolution 22-253, introduced by Council member Kelly King, would refer to the Maui Planning Commission a proposed bill to change the zoning of the affected area from M-1 Light Industrial District and Open District to B-2 Business District.

The proposed facility, a project of the nonprofit Maui Ocean Center, would include a sea turtle hospital, coral nursery, research laboratories and educational classrooms.

Representatives from the center delivered a presentation on the project to the Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee, chaired by King, on Nov. 2.

“I would like to thank Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute representative Tapani Vuori and consultant Will Spence for providing information about the importance of this zoning change to support construction of this facility,” said King, who represents South Maui. “I want everyone to know as much as they can about what is being proposed. The potential of this project is extremely exciting, for our biodiversity and our economic diversity.”

King said the new facility would attract and house visiting scientists and could enable Maui to foster local economic development and career opportunities.

Vuori said a new facility is needed to allow the center to continue to address critical conservation needs in the state.

“When the federal government closed their on-island facility at Pearl Harbor at the onset of COVID-19, we became the only facility in the State of Hawaii that is actually able to respond to injured sea turtles,” said Vuori, the marine institute’s president and director.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Council Chamber at the Kalana O Maui Building at 9 a.m. To join by video conference, visit maui.bluejeans.com/295235670.

The meeting will be available to view live on the Maui County Council’s Facebook page, on cable television via Akaku Channel 53, and at mauicounty.us. For more information, contact committee staff at pslu.committee@mauicounty.us or 808-270-7838.

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii.