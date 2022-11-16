MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon.

Fiserv Forum will debut the storefront, The Market by Michelob ULTRA, outside of Section 119 on the main concourse.

“The Market by Michelob ULTRA is another reminder that Fiserv Forum is continuously raising the bar for world-class experiences, and we are thrilled to be the first location in the state to unveil this new shopping experience,” said Dennis Williams, senior vice president and general manager of Fiserv Forum.

The new Amazon Just Walk Out shopping experience allows fans to grab drinks and snacks without having to wait in line to checkout. All they have to do is walk out of the store.

It’s all made possible by the same type of technology used in self-driving cars, including computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning.

While those sound like a lot of fancy words, it’s actually quite simple. Technology detects what you take or return from the shelves. Then, it automatically charges the credit card you inserted upon entry for the items you took when you exit the store.

The Market by Michelob ULTRA store will also feature Amazon One technology, which is Amazon’s palm recognition service. This will enable fans to enter and experience the store using just their palm.

“Fiserv Forum is the beating heart of downtown Milwaukee and we’re thrilled to become part of such an iconic venue and enable a unique shopping experience for fans,” said Dilip Kumar, vice president of AWS Applications. “Equipping this store with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One is the result of an ongoing collaboration between AWS, Fiserv Forum and Levy, focused on identifying new ways to creatively apply technology to elevate customer experiences.”