CINCINNATI — Starting June 5, 2023, passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) Airport will be able to take a direct flight to London Heathrow through British Airways.

It will be the only direct flight between the U.K. and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and it will operate five times per week in the summer season and four in the winter.

"This is the first time we’ve flown this route, and we can’t wait to connect two cities which both have so much to offer," said Neil Chernoff, director of Networks and Alliances at British Airways, in a press release. "Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati region, Europe and beyond, with opportunities to connect to our wider network via London.”

Customers traveling to London will travel on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with a choice of three cabins: World Traveler (economy), World Traveler Plus (premium economy) and Club World (business). Tickets are now on sale for the route with introductory fares from $665.

“The economic impact of this transatlantic flight is exponential for business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our area of the United States. We look forward to a strong partnership with our new friends across the pond for many years to come," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG, in a press release.