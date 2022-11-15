MILWAUKEE — Jaquawn Gaston is always on the move. Recently, a Spectrum News 1 viewer was moved by him.

Whether it’s the music studio, the mall or just downtown Milwaukee, Gaston said he loves to go out. Gaston has cerebral palsy and relies on his electric wheelchair to get around.

The 24-year-old is unable to walk because he has cerebral palsy; he relied on an electric wheelchair to get around. At the beginning of October, his wheelchair broke down; he said he wasn’t able to purchase a new one and the repair would have taken months.

Gaston was given a manual wheelchair and is unable to get around without assistance. As a result, he said he’s been confined to his bedroom.

He said he found a silver-lining: His music.

Gaston used his time in his room to work on his passion for rapping. He said he’s already release an album and multiple music videos.

“I don’t mean to brag or sound silly, but I don’t think they’re ready for me when I get my wheels back,” said Gaston. “It’s pedal to the metal for sure.”

Turns out, he’s getting his wheels back much sooner than he thought would ever be possible.

Jim Cherubini saw Gaston’s story on Spectrum News 1 and saud he knew he had to use his resources to do something.

Cherubini owns a medical equipment company out of Mequon, Wis. and had a similar chair to Gaston’s broken electric wheelchair. Cherubini gave it to the young musician in need.

Cherubini said he’s given away equipment before. He said he tries to help people out when he can, but isn’t able to do so all of the time.

“We’re a small family business,” Cherubini explained “We can’t do this for everybody but every once in a while I can pony up and help someone like Jaquawn. He seems like a nice guy.”

After assessing Gaston’s chair, Cherubini even decided to take it back to his shop to ensure it was a comfortable fit. In a few days this good deed may just get Gaston out of his bedroom.

“This is some game changing stuff,” said Gaston. “I’m so grateful for you coming out and helping me.”

Gaston said he’s thanking his lucky stars above. He said he knows someone is always watching over him: His mom.

“Losing my mom was the toughest thing I ever had to deal with in my life,” said Gaston.

He said he believes his mom sent him an angel — Cherubini — to help when he needed it most. Ironically, Cherubini means “little angel” in Italian.