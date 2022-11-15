WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, following a two-day sentencing hearing.
He was found guilty of six first-degree intentional homicide counts, 61 first-degree recklessly endangering safety counts, six deadly hit-and-run counts, two counts of bail jumping and one count of battery.
He was given six consecutive life sentences without parole for the six first-degree intentional homicide counts. He was given 17.5 years in prison for each first-degree recklessly endangering safety counts. He was given 25 years in prison for each of the six deadly hit-and-run counts. He was given six years in prison for each count of bail jumping and nine months in prison for one count of battery.
Here are live updates from the sentencing: