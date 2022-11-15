HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard.

What You Need To Know

Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family

Last year, Justus Orchard lost 98% of its crop in one night because of a cold snap

This year, the orchard's biggest obstacle was wind

Farmer Don Justus says it was still one of the best seasons he has seen

When the weather shifts, his apple season can be turned upside down in the blink of an eye. Last year, the farm lost 98% of its crop in one night.

“Right after full bloom, it dropped to 23 degrees,” Justus said.

He woke up and almost every apple was destroyed. The impact spread across farms and orchards in the mountains. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, accroding to NC Field and Family.

“It hit all of western North Carolina the way it hit our farm,” Justus said.

This year, he’s taking it all in.

“Our crop is nothing short of answered prayers,” he said.

He’s grateful for the crop this year but recognizes one of his biggest obstacles – wind.

“This is a major problem that we had,” Justus said, as he pointed out trees and posts that had fallen to the ground. “This happened two weeks ago when the hurricane winds came through that hit Florida so bad.”

Not just entire trees knocked down, but the structures holding them also caved.

“This destruction happened because the trees were so loaded with such a beautiful crop that they were rocking in the wind, and it completely wrecked our system,” he said. “So sadly, we not only lost the crop, but we lost a lot of trees, especially this variety right here.”

Despite the wind, it has not only been better than last season, but one of the best seasons yet.

“One of the best crops we’ve had in many, many years,” Justus said, describing this year's yield.