INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — John Perruccio and his wife fell love with Indian Rocks Beach back in 2015.

“The town just kinda spoke to us,” he said, “It just has a certain vibe and feel about it and it’s a very welcoming town.”

But that vibe and that feel has also been attracting visitors, at times in large groups, renting homes in the neighborhood for a getaway weekend. John said it's been getting out of control. The noise, the trash, the congestion at all hours of the night, often just doors away from his home.

“Here on Harbor Drive alone there’s about 200 homes and we have just over 20 short term rentals,” he said. “It’s destroying the fabric of our community.” It's a concern that's been growing and been talked about for years.

On Tuesday, residents and city leaders will talk about it again at City Hall where they hope they can come up with stricter guidelines for weekend rentals.

“We’re going to have some new inspections,” said Mayor Joanne Kennedy. “We’re looking we’re looking at increasing our fees. Fees for registration. Occupancy is an issue. We will be talking about that. Three bedroom two bath house with 25 people. It just doesn’t work.” It's quite a challenge balancing the cities need for the tourism dollars from those visitors and the cities need to maintain quite safe neighborhoods for its residence.

John said it all boils down to simple courtesy and basic respect.

“It’s not gonna be their vacation party place,” he said, “It’s going to be where we live where we live and maybe if it was where they live they would think differently about it too.” Tuesday’s meeting is the sixth one the city has held to discuss this issue. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m.