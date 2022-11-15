PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The DeCosmo brothers are getting the DeCosmo Italian Market ready for holiday shoppers. From specialty cheeses and other hard-to-find items to charcuterie boards, Paul, Steven and Vincent enjoy sharing their Italian heritage and their family recipes from their recently opened market in Pinellas Park.

What You Need To Know The DeCosmo Italian Market is ready for the holidays



They are trying to keep prices down



They also are dedicated to preserving the quality of their wares

“I’m anticipating us to be busy,” said co-owner Vincent DeCosmo about the holiday season. “We welcome them to our family.”

But the brothers also recognize things are tight for many families heading into the holidays.

“Being a scratch kitchen, we can try to keep costs down to accommodate the community,” said Paul DeCosmo.

Market Research Firm IRI predicts average Thanksgiving meals will cost about 13.5% more this year compared to 2021. The DeCosmo brothers say they are doing their best to keep prices affordable.

“We’re definitely not going to compromise on quality," Vincent said. “I think Thanksgiving’s about giving, so we’re going to keep that in mind and we just don’t need to make a crazy markup. We just want to be a part of everybody’s household.”

Some households might consider tweaking their holiday menus, and Vincent offers an Italian option.

“Asparagus wrapped in prosciutto with pine nuts and Parmesan,” he suggests.

While the cost of a meal might cost more this season, the time sharing it together will be priceless.

Cost increases from 2021 to 2022

Poultry is nearly 15% more expensive.

Eggs are up 43%

Butter is up 26.7%

Flour are up nearly 25%