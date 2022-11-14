The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would codify same-sex marriage into law in the coming weeks, a move made that Democrats put off until after the midterm elections.

What You Need To Know Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday said the chamber will likely vote on the Respect for Marriage Act in "the coming weeks"



The House of Representatives passed their version of a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in July, with a final vote of 267-157



A bipartisan group of senators on Monday announced an amendment that “fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality"



The legislation will need votes from 10 Republicans in order to clear the chamber; at least three Republicans have already voiced support for the bill

A vote on the amended Respect for Marriage Act will be just one of the Senate’s many priorities before the next Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023, typically known as the “lame duck” period, a list that this year will include funding the government, addressing the debt ceiling and a bill to address electoral certification reform.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who will likely be voted to retain his position in the 118th Congress, on Monday said the chamber will “vote on the Respect for Marriage Act in the coming weeks so that no American is discriminated against because of whom they love.”

Schumer cited the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to abortion as reason for the vote, saying Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion – in which the justice wrote the court should “reconsider” a number of other key rulings, including landmark decisions that granted a right to contraception and same-sex marriage – means those rights might be next on the chopping block.

“The Senate has a responsibility now to act,” Schumer said in part, noting that a host of his colleagues have “worked for months to build bipartisan support for this legislation.”

The House of Representatives passed their version of a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in July. The final vote was 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining all present Democrats to pass the measure.

But the legislation, which will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to pass the Senate, has languished in the months since. In mid-September, Senate Democrats said they would delay a vote on the issue until after the midterm elections.

The Senate version of the bill has already secured at least three votes from Republicans. On Monday, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., joined Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to announce an amendment that “fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality.”

The bipartisan group of senators called the legislation a “narrow but important bill” whose primary goal is two-pronged; first, to require the federal government to recognize marriages by law should they be legal in the state in which they were performed, and to “guarantee that valid marriages between two individuals are given full faith and credit, regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The bill does not, however, require states to change their laws in order to issue marriage licenses. It also ensures that religious non-profits will not be required to facilitate marriages that go against their beliefs, and further makes clear “that the bill does not require or authorize the federal government to recognize polygamous marriages.”

Senators added clarifying language that would prevent the bill “from being used to diminish or repeal” any religious liberty provisions awarded in the Constitution or under federal law, and states that an organization’s tax-exempt status may not be altered under the bill, provided that status “does not arise from a marriage.”

“For instance, a church, university, or other nonprofit’s eligibility for tax-exempt status is unrelated to marriage, so its status would not be affected by this legislation,” lawmakers wrote.

The bipartisan group of senators wrote that they were "confident" that the amendment will help garner "the broad, bipartisan support needed to pass our commonsense legislation into law.”

Still, it remains unclear if the legislation will gain the necessary seven additional GOP votes needed to clear the chamber. Spectrum News has reached out to a number of Republican Senators for comment.