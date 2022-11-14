BRADENTON, Fla. — It’s no secret that lots of people have been moving to Florida in recent years, and Manatee County is no exception.

What You Need To Know From ironing clothes, to stitching, Caelina Lima's business, Magic Scissors Alterations, has been in Manatee County for more than 20 years



Lima first started with 200 customers and now serves more than 16,000



She says her business is growing along with the county's population

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population in Manatee County has increased by almost 28% over the past 10 years.

One person the increase has affected personally is Caelina Lima, the owner of Magic Scissors Alterations, who is saying goodbye to a customer and adding: "All right see you next week, thank you.'"

Lima said her business, which has been operating in Manatee County for more than 20 years, has become a bit of a revolving door.

From ironing clothes, to stitching, she says her hands are always busy.

Lima said she started with 200 customers and now serves more than 16,000. And she says she considers her staff a part of her family.

“Oh yes, it is a lot of jokes, we have a lot of fun," she said.

This year has been especially busy — Lima said its because of the area's population growth and people altering their clothes rather than buying new.

“Around here, Lakewood Ranch, many people moving," she said.

They’re also seeing an uptick in wedding alterations.

According to the Wedding Report, it is estimated that 2022 will have the most weddings since 1984.

“We have been pretty busy," Lima said.

One customer, Chase Amash, came in for alterations because his sister’s wedding is coming up.

“I needed to get some clothes sized up," he said. "They were able to get me in and get the job done."

While this alteration was a quick fix, Lima said other clothes can take more time — and with as many as 30 customers a day, she said the business needed to add some space.

"I didn’t have storage anywhere in the front," she said.

So they created a storage room in the back to make room for the growing business.

“Back here, I have more clothes," she said.

“It's nice how people are happy when the clothes fit them perfectly," she added. "It’s nice. It's nice."