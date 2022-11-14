WORCESTER, Mass. - The reality of more restaurants shutting their doors in Worcester's Canal District has many wondering what's causing these closures.

Along with Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse, which announced that they will close for good this Saturday, four other businesses have announced their closure since September.

Allen Fletcher, the developer of the Worcester Public Market, said he believes there's not one concrete reason for all the closures. Fletcher said he believes it's a combination of the pandemic, the opening of Polar Park, and parking.

Fletcher said for his business, as a marketplace, they're better poised to serve customers than stand-alone restaurants.

"People can come to the market and graze and do recreational shopping and soak up the ambiance rather than go to a specific restaurant for a specific meal,” Fletcher said. “I think the city is very concerned and they are going to work with us to try and solve the problem. Some of it is the perception of lack of parking, rather than the actual parking."

The Worcester Public Market first opened in February 2020 but shut down weeks later due to the pandemic. It’s closed two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays.