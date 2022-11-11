Marking Veterans Day on a rainy morning at the historic Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris honored U.S. service members, Americans killed overseas and veterans as the protectors of “our democracy and our freedom.”

“To be a veteran is to have truly known the true cost of freedom, and to have borne it for all of us. That is a debt that must always be remembered,” she told military representatives gathered at the cemetery’s amphitheater.

She praised first lady Dr. Biden for her work with military families, veterans and caregivers through her Joining Forces initiative



President Joe Biden was traveling Friday, and he acknowledged the holiday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt, mentioning his son, Beau

Harris laid a wreath, per tradition, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to fallen soldiers whose remains have not been identified or found.

She reflected on her travels around the world where she met with U.S. service members: at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, the demilitarized zone in Korea and aboard ships in the Indo-Pacific.

“I have seen firsthand how America's armed forces protect the highest ideals of our nation around the world,” she said, calling the U.S. military “the greatest fighting force in the world.”

Listening in the crowd amid a light drizzle were members from across the Biden administration: first lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha and infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu.

President Joe Biden was traveling Friday, and he acknowledged the holiday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt before leaving to Cambodia for summits with other world leaders.

“This day is a day of commemoration at home in the United States. It’s Veterans Day,” he said. “America’s veterans and their families, survivors and caregivers are the very spine and soul of the United States. And on this special day, on every day, I honor all those who sacrifice to our nation, like my son.” Biden’s son Beau served in Iraq as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard.

Both Harris and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough pointed to the real sacrifice that service members make when they choose to serve the United States.

“They put profit and self-interest aside to put their lives on the line, so that the highest ideals of this nation, our core values, might continue,” McDonough said.

That sacrifice must be met with a “sacred obligation” to veterans and military families, Harris said, quoting a phrase Biden often uses when he speaks about supporting American troops.

She praised first lady Dr. Biden for her work with military families, veterans and caregivers through her Joining Forces initiative.

Dr. Biden hosted a breakfast earlier Friday to commemorate Veterans Day, announcing new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, helps young people who act as caregivers.

And Harris pointed to the bipartisan PACT Act passed this year to boost health care for troops exposed to burn pits or other chemicals while fighting overseas. Already 125,000 claims of exposure have been filed, according to the VA.

President Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer after serving in Iraq and near burn pits, something the president has long said he believes is linked to his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.