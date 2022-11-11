GREEN BAY, Wis. — After decades working in the transportation business, Tee Sims decided to head out on his own.

What You Need To Know Startup Wisconsin Week is Nov. 14-18



There are startup-related events in communities across Wisconsin



The focus is on connecting, educating and growing the startup community in the state​

He launched Big Papa Boogie Productions in 2020. It’s a full-service music and entertainment production studio. The business offers a little more, too.

“A place where kids can come and learn how to do music production and create their own music, create their own catalogs, have the rights to the music and we teach them how to run a business,” Sims said.

Big Papa Boogie Production opened in the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Startup Hub. While the idea of striking out on your own isn’t for everyone, it’s worked for Sims.

“It is scary. You have to make sure you have the revenue, the capital to do it. And sometimes you don’t,” he said. “You have to be ready. You have to really work hard, knowing the right people and know what resources are available.”

Sims has a second business in the same location that includes firearms education and his own design for a gun case.

Startup Wisconsin Week is focused on connecting entrepreneurs with investors, resources and talent around the state. The end goal is helping grow the state’s startup community.

Ron Franklin, director of entrepreneurship with the Greater Green Bay Chamber, said the Startup Hub has seen steady occupancy since the pandemic.

“We’re at almost 100% capacity across the board,” he said. “We’ve been at 100% capacity the past few months and we have some turnover as businesses grow and expand. Every single office that comes available is usually filled within the same month.”

That growth and expansion is exactly what he wants to see from tenants.

“I’m the only landlord in town that wants to kick someone out because that means they’re growing,” Franklin said. “That means they’re expanding and they’re able to be out in the community hiring more people, re-investing in the local economy, taking up open space or even building their own custom building, and then hiring more staff and growing the business.”

While it’s hard work, Sims said he isn’t looking back at his decision to head out on his own.

“I’m hoping it will pay off,” he said. “I’m not looking forward to going back. I’m looking forward to going forward.”

