Sappi North America Inc. will invest $418 million in its Somerset Mill in response to demand for packaging and specialty papers, the company announced Thursday.
The company will convert one of its Skowhegan papermaking machines from producing coated woodfree graphic paper to solid bleached sulfate board by early 2025.
The conversion will allow the machine to nearly double its annual output from 240,000 to 470,000 tons per year.
“Demand for packaging and specialty papers in North America is particularly robust and our customers are actively seeking to increase their volumes with Sappi,” the company said in a statement.
Gov. Janet Mills celebrated the announcement.
“Diversifying the forest products we make right here in Maine will strengthen our forest products sector and sustain the good-paying jobs it creates,” she said. “My Administration will continue to stand by Sappi and the hardworking men and women who work there as we strengthen Maine’s economy in the years to come.”
The mill employs about 750 workers.