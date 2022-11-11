Restaurants and bars are bringing in big business as New Yorkers return to dining and nightlife.

But many say, after a certain time, venues and streets are quieter — as though the city that never sleeps is taking a nap.

According to Yelp, the number of 24-hour restaurants across the city fell 5% from 2019 to 2022. That doesn’t account for restaurants that have shortened their hours that were once open until 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Veselka in the East Village turned off the 24 hours sign at the beginning of the pandemic. It now closes at midnight. On a packed Friday night, as the clock inches closer to closing time, the owner said the foot traffic gets slower.

“There’s plenty of nightlife to be had, whether the options are available to them as they once were, probably not,” said owner of Veselka Restaurant Jason Birchard.

“I would definitely say I’m doing equal amount of business during the condensed hours that I have compared to the 24 hours,” Birchard said.

Some venues say instead of staying out later, patrons are coming out in higher numbers earlier in the evening.

The Office of Nightlife said it’s hearing business is better than ever and maintains the city that never sleeps is not taking a nap, as some restaurants would suggest, but it also recognizes the obstacles venues face including: inflation, online dating and quality of life issues like crime and homelessness.

These are factors that may be influencing crowds at the once 24-hour restaurant L'Express in the Flatiron District.

“It’s not the same," said L’Express floor manager Maryna Vdovstova.

On a Friday night, a full dining room fell by half shortly before 2 a.m.

The French restaurant only extended its hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the last few weeks.

“When everyone was forced to stay home for a year, people maybe got over going out seven days a week,” Vdovstova said.

The state sales tax average so far for the city this year has exceeded 2019’s yearly average by 6.75%, but there’s still a big hole venues are digging themselves out of.

In 2021, the state sales tax given by the city was down 20.5% compared to 2019 and down 68% in 2020 compared to the same year.