FDOT crews are working on storm damaged sections of A1A where Hurricane Nicole eroded. Dozens of dump trucks are filling damaged areas of the roadway to stabilize it.

What You Need To Know Hurricane Nicole damaged Florida's East coast



AIA, a major roadway, is also severely damaged



The damage could hinder recovery efforts

Flagler Beachfront Winery owner Ken Tarsitano depends on the critical roadway. He and other business owners along it need the corridor repaired as quickly as possible.

“We are on a barrier island we’re not going to have the ability to live life here without A1A so it brings not only access to our homes but our customers to come find us and be able to look at the ocean and forget about life,” he explained.

Right now, detours and work zones are scattered along A1A so FDOT can do emergency repairs.

The pavement wasn’t the only thing washed away by recent hurricanes. The sand dunes along the coastline are being decimated and recent efforts to replenish them are being undone by recent storms. It’s concerning for Tarsitano to see that line of natural defense against storm surge depleted, but he’s staying optimistic with support from the community.

“One or two little storms and it just goes right away it’s heart wrenching, and this is really where coming together as a community and taking care of each other making sure everybody is well off and trying to protect everybody the best we can we are stronger together,” he said.

FDOT says Hurricane Nicole caused significant road erosion to three sections of A1A:

• S.R. A1A from South 28th Street to South 7th Street in Flagler Beach

• S.R. A1A from Highbridge Road in Volusia County to South/Central Flagler Beach in Flagler County

• S.R. A1A from Wisteria Drive to Sunny Beach Drive in Ormond by the Sea

FDOT says permanent repairs will begin as soon as the emergency repairs are finished to get A1A open to traffic as soon as possible.