Inflation slowed more than expected in October, easing pressure on households and the economy and signaling that inflationary pressures may be easing.

The Consumer Price Index showed that inflation has cooled somewhat to a still-high 7.7% in the last 12 months, according to figures released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 8.2% the month prior.

Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the Labor Department said Thursday. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.

The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.

Even with last month’s tentative easing of inflation, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep raising interest rates to try to stem persistently high price increases. Many economists warn, though, that in continuing to aggressively tighten credit, the Fed is likely to cause a recession by next year.

