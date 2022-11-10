OHIO — A study shows Ohio spent more of its American Rescue Plan Act funds on unemployment insurance than any other state.

The Center on Budget and Policy priorities how states spent ARPA dollars through Aug. 31, 2022. It examined not only how much each state spent on unemployment insurance, but also capital construction, economy, health, human services, education, public safety and more.

Ohio received $5.4 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan, and so far, it has allocated $2.1 billion of it — around 39%, according to the study. The funds were provided to states to help them bounce back from the pandemic.

In the category of unemployment insurance, Ohio spent $1.5 billion, which is 71.7% of the funds spent so far. The state to spend the second most in the category is New Mexico with a little more than $656 million.

Unemployment insurance includes states shoring up their UI trust fund or improving their UI systems.

For more information on the study, click here.

In other categories, here's how Ohio spent the funds so far: