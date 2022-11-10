ST. LOUIS — Walmart, Target and Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving, along with many other major retailers.
In mid-October, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner announced the continuation of being closed on Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 24 this year. Furner first announced that stores would be closed on the holiday in 2020.
After being closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021, CEO Brian Cornell declared Target stores would permanently be closed on the holiday. Kohl’s and several others are continuing to follow suit.
Below is a list of stores nationwide retailers closed on Thanksgiving:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Aldi's
- Ace Hardware
- Apple stores
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- The Container Store
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- J.C. Penney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland's
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Company
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart