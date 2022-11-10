WAUKESHA, Wis. — Generac Power Systems, Inc. announced on Wednesday that their founder, Robert D. Kern, passed away on Nov. 8. He was 96 years old.

“Bob’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Generac family and the larger community,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “His forward-thinking vision laid the solid foundation for what Generac is today.”

Kern started the leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions in 1959 with just five employees in a garage in Wales, Wisconsin.

Over the next few decades, he would go on to grow Generac into an industry leader. The company became the first to commercialize portable, engine-driven generator sets.

That technology quickly expanded to other markets, eventually introducing permanent installations of emergency backup generators. These generators were used to protect infrastructure, homes and businesses around the globe.

Today, Generac is one of the world’s leading energy companies.

“I had the distinct honor of working with Bob for nearly 15 years, and he continued to serve as a mentor to me and to others well into his retirement,” Jagdfeld said of Kern. “He was a true entrepreneur in every sense of the word as his work ethic, tenacity, and innovative spirit are the embodiment and the defining characteristics that live on in our company today.”

In 2006, Kern sold the company after dedicating five decades to its growth. He did that to focus on his philanthropy work.

“Kern was also a strong believer in giving back and making a difference in the community,” the company said in a press release.

That began with the creation of the Kern Family Foundation in 1998. Kern established the foundation with his late wife, Patricia, with an eye toward promoting the value of work, developing the formation of good characters, increasing educational achievement and instilling entrepreneurial mindset.

Over the years, the foundation has donated generous funds to local organizations in the Milwaukee area, such as the Medical College of Wisconsin, Marquette University’s College of Engineering and the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

But his philanthropy didn’t stop at the local level.

Kern’s foundation also supported several nationwide causes and programs. One of their gifts helped create the Mayo Clinic Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery. The center helped improve patient health care experiences.

Their donations also created the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network and supported education-related programs such as Project Lead the Way.

Kern is survived by his three daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.