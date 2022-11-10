DURHAM, N.C. — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed the value of goods made and sold in America in the second economic quarter decreased in 40 states, including North Carolina. Yet an advanced projection by the BEA shows gross domestic product will bounce back in the third quarter.

What You Need To Know

A daughter helps her mother run her business

Tania Reina owns seven businesses

Andrea Raina said she places all of the orders for Libreria Cristiana

A shortage of supplies over the last year has made products more expensive.

Tania Reina owns seven businesses and is raising a family. Every day, she takes inventory at her Libreria Cristiana store.

The shop offers everything from sweets and drinks to Bibles translated in Spanish. The mother of five is still in the process of learning English. As is customary in ESL households, a child is a predominant English speaker in the family.

Her daughter is a financial lifeline to keep this particular business going for that reason.

"It can be stressful but fun at the same time,” Andrea Reina said.

Andrea Reina calls in all the orders for her madre.

“There’s a lot of product,” Andrea Reina said.

As the daughter of a Honduran immigrant, Andrea Reina and her mom have had to work hard to build a life here.

Every penny is hard-earned and the 18-year-old sees how inflation affects how much they charge customers.

“The prices I think because everything went up and not everyone wants to buy it, but they still do,” Andrea Reina said.

The mother and daughter said some items in their store, like a papaya fruit drink, will only cost a customer a little bit more in 2022. Whereas some of the other goods on their shelves can cost up to 30% more during this time of inflated prices, which can be a difficult reality to swallow.

“Because she doesn’t go home until 3 a.m. or 2 a.m., and it’s an everyday thing,” Andrea Reina said.

The high school senior said it’s worth helping out to lessen her mother’s workload.

“So she has time for herself,” Andrea Reina said.

Because they always have to get back on their feet.

“She likes it though. She enjoys it,” Andrea Reina said.

Tania Reina estimated the store makes upward of six figures every year. Often the revenue they make goes right back into expenses for the business.