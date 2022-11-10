Speaking to Democratic staffers, volunteers and election workers in the heart of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cheered their midterm election organizing efforts and the democratic process.

“Tuesday was a good day for America,” Biden said.

Biden credited Harris, the first lady and the second gentleman for their campaigning around the country; he said Americans by and large agree with Democrats' agenda

The balance of power in the Senate was too close to call as of Thursday, and while Republicans had picked up 16 seats in the House as of the afternoon, it was clear the chamber would be close even if the GOP did ultimately win power.

“When democracy is intact, this is what it looks like,” Harris said to Democrats gathered at Howard Theatre in northwest Washington. “Some Democrats won, and some Republicans won. That is what happens when more than 100 million Americans participate and vote in free and fair and open elections.”

Biden pointed out it was the first national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“There were a lot of concerns about whether democracy would meet the test. It did, it did, it did,” he said. "I want to compliment all those mainstream Republicans .... We got a result and we accepted it. Everybody accepted.”

And he credited the others standing on stage with him – Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the vice president’s husband.

Harris traveled around the U.S. to hold more than 20 events on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Dr. Biden criss-crossed the country in recent weeks and held last-minute campaign events for vulnerable Democrats in Arizona and Virginia. And Emhoff traveled to Iowa and Minnesota in recent weeks before joining his wife in California for the final days of campaigning.

“The American people overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly support our agenda — lowering prescription drug costs, making health care more affordable, rebuilding America, revitalizing American manufacturing, taking on the climate crisis and finally making big corporations pay their fair share,” Biden said.

“It showed some real enthusiasm for what we're, what we're fighting for,” he added, crediting young people for voting largely with Democrats.

“Young people voted to continue addressing the climate crisis, gun violence, personal rights and freedoms, student debt relief, all those things which I’ve stepped up to do,” the president added.

He promised to stand by that agenda, including by blocking any attempts at federal restrictions on abortion or efforts from Republicans to cut Medicare and Social Security.

“We are the United States of America. And you made it better," he told staffers and organizers gathered Thursday. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."